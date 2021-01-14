Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 458.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $1,209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 466,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

STWD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 61,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,554. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

