Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 501,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

