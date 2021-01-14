Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,319,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 7,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,536. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

