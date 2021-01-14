Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,276. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.80 and a 200-day moving average of $282.15. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $381.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,584 shares of company stock worth $59,276,576. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

