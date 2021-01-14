Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,828 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.60. 6,749,717 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77.

