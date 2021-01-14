Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 405.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $854.32. The company had a trading volume of 720,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The stock has a market cap of $809.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $671.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

