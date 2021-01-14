Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.83. The stock had a trading volume of 130,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,622. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $311.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

