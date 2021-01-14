Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $8.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,218. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

