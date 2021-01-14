Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $3.65 Million in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of ADTRAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,688. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $798.95 million, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

