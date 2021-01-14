Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,121. The stock has a market cap of $241.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

