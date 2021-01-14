Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Unisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,502 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Unisys by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,992,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 451,849 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Unisys by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UIS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 16,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.