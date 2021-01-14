Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $285.37. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.85. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.40 and a 1-year high of $287.42.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

