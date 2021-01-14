Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,830 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,455,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after purchasing an additional 188,088 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 689,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 96,645 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 47,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE:T traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 515,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,580,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

