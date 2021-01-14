Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

