Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,548,000 after buying an additional 806,581 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,388,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104,051.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 412,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 412,043 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 378,344 shares during the period.

FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 46,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,904. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

