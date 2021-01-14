Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $136.46. 300,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

