Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. 8,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

