Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $534.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. The stock has a market cap of $330.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.17 and a 200-day moving average of $498.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

