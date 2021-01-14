Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,689.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,749.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,613.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

