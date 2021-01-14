Kryll Hits Market Cap of $8.07 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $117,543.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00381661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.90 or 0.04060811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

