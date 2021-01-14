Kuende (KUE) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kuende has a total market cap of $281,759.31 and approximately $68.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kuende has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

