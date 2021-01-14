Kush Finance Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Kush Finance token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $40,605.41 and approximately $1,205.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,581 tokens. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

