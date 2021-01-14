Kyber Network (KNC) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $219.39 million and $48.13 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,317,421 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.