LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HCMLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.