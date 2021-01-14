Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 51 by Berenberg Bank

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 51 price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 51.88.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

