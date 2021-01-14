Lake Street Capital Increases Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target to $16.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s current price.

BGFV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 41,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $250.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $165,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.