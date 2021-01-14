Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $31.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $557.79. 2,002,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,808. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $570.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

