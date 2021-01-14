Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

Shares of LON:LRE traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 722.50 ($9.44). 94,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 740.17. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

