Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $28.76. 332,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 199,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $937.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

