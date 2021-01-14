Largo Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $172.19 million and $1.37 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $9.77 or 0.00025166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

