Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

