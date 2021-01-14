Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,191 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 10,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,721. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

