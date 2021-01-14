Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 28,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,416. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

