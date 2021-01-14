Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 19.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $214.57. 16,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,536. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $214.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.94 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

