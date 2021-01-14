Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 9,734 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $51,129,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 389,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 299,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

