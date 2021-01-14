Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.