Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,448,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.18. 17,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,590. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

