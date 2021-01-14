Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.60. The company had a trading volume of 975,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

