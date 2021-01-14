Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 35,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

