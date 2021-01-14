Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,788,000 after buying an additional 218,753 shares during the period. David Loasby lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 131,276 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 637,349 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,604,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,951. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

