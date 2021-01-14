Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,765. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

