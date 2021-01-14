Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$82.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

