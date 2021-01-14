Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 845,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.