Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 748.0 days.

LSRCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lasertec in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF remained flat at $$95.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

