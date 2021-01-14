Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

