Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

