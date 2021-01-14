Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 3,363 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

