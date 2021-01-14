LCX Price Tops $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. LCX has a market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCX has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,662,546 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

