Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Trading Up 15%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s share price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.07. 737,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 534,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Leaf Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

