Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,200 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE LEJU traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

